Push for merging small Indiana townships nears House vote

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of Indiana’s least-populated townships face forced mergers with their neighbors in what would be the most significant overhaul of the local governments since a gubernatorial commission called for their elimination a decade ago.

A bill backed by Indiana House Republican leaders would require the consolidation of townships with fewer than 1,200 residents. The House is expected to vote Monday on whether to endorse the plan and send it on the Senate for consideration.

Advocates of township consolidation say it will lead to cost savings and better services in areas with few residents.

Township supporters argue that it is the level of government closest to the people and the most responsive. Some question whether focusing only on the smallest townshipswould result in much savings.