Police: 2 dead when pickup hits car, 2 victims along I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State police say two people are dead after a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

Police say a pickup truck driven by a 37-year-old Indianapolis man drove onto I-70’s emergency shoulder and apparently struck the two victims and the rear of their car about 4 a.m. Sunday on the city’s west side.

A trooper responding to the scene struck one of the victims’ bodies, which had been thrown into the highway by the truck’s earlier impact.

The victims’ names were being withheld pending notification of their relatives.

Police say the pickup’s driver fled on foot but the man was apprehended and jailed.

Police said he was driving without a license. Blood-alcohol test results were pending on the man.

