Related Coverage Twin Cities Big Game Experience with Alyssa Orange

FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WANE) – Alyssa Orange joined First News Sunday live from Minneapolis to talk about what the atmosphere was like ahead of the Big Game.

She talked about game day topics ranging from a cold-weather outfitting company based in Minneapolis, WSI, and their involvement in game day to the fans braving the cold.

Watch the video for more.

.