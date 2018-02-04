FWPD looking for murder suspect in FWCS coach’s killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a murder suspect.

Jaevin Eugene Bowie, 21, Fort Wayne, is wanted for the murder of Terrance L. Miles.

Miles was shot and killed near the East Central Towers in May 2017. His body was found in a grassy area near a parking lot on Francis Street.

Police said Bowie should be considered “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached. A murder warrant for Bowie was issued Jan. 19, but police issued a statement Sunday asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Bowie was initially identified as a suspect in the case last year by police. At the time of Miles’ murder, police released surveillance images of two men – Bowie and a man named Henry E. Underwood.

Underwood was arrested by police during a traffic stop and Bowie turned himself in.

Bowie was initially charged with assisting a criminal, but the case was dismissed without formal charges being filed. Underwood was charged with false informing and carrying a firearm with a prior felony conviction. His trial is scheduled for April.

It’s not immediately clear why charges against Bowie were dropped.

At the time of his death, Miles, 36, was an employee within FWCS and a youth sports coach. His family described him as a great community man and someone who was dedicated to helping area youth.

Anyone with information about Bowie or where he might be found is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222.