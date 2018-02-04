Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson killed in crash in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indianapolis Colts confirmed linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed in a crash on I-70 in Indianapolis Sunday morning.
Jackson was the passenger in a ride-share vehicle driven by 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe of Avon, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.
Investigators said Monroe pulled the vehicle to the shoulder of I-70 near Holt Road because Jackson became ill.
A suspected drunk driver crashed into their vehicle, according to ISP. One of the two were thrown into the center lane of I-70 and struck by a trooper who was arriving at the crash.
Both Jackson and Monroe were pronounced dead at the scene.
ISP said the suspected drunk driver tried to run from the scene but was captured by police.
The Colts issued the following statement Sunday:
“We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson’s passing. Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time.”
ISP identified the suspected drunk driver as 37-year-old Alex C. Gonsales.