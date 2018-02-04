Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson killed in crash in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indianapolis Colts confirmed linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed in a crash on I-70 in Indianapolis Sunday morning.

Jackson was the passenger in a ride-share vehicle driven by 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe of Avon, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

Investigators said Monroe pulled the vehicle to the shoulder of I-70 near Holt Road because Jackson became ill.

A suspected drunk driver crashed into their vehicle, according to ISP. One of the two were thrown into the center lane of I-70 and struck by a trooper who was arriving at the crash.

Both Jackson and Monroe were pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP said the suspected drunk driver tried to run from the scene but was captured by police.

The Colts issued the following statement Sunday: