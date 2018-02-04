1 teen dead, 1 hurt in DeKalb County crash

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – One DeKalb High School student died and another teen was hurt in a crash Sunday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 3400 block of County Road 26 in DeKalb County.

Police said Spencer Whan, 17, Fort Wayne, was driving east on County Road 26 when he lost control and started sliding on the icy roadway.

The pickup truck Whan was driving went off the north side of the road and hit a tree on the passenger side door, according to investigators.

Lilliana Morrow, 16, Waterloo, was in the passenger seat. Police said she died at the scene of the crash.

Morrow was a student at DeKalb High School and a member of the girl’s tennis team.

Medics took Whan to a hospital for injuries to his face and back pain.

Police said speed and icy road conditions contributed to the crash.

The incident is under investigation.

DeKalb High School lost two students in another crash back in September of 2016. 17-year-old Derek Padilla and 16-year-old Lucas Oberkizer both died in that crash.

School administration has not released a statement yet on this most recent fatal crash.