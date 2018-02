FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The most anticipated football event of the year kicks off Sunday. Over a million people will be in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl.

Alyssa Orange joined First News Saturday live in Minnesota with a preview of the big game.

She caught with some fans from out of town and talked about where people are coming from and how they think the game will go. She also shared what she’s enjoyed most the week leading up to the game.

The big game airs Sunday night at 6:30 on NBC.