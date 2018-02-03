Smallest Winner preps for 11th season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Smallest Winner offers 25 people individualized weight loss programs, focused on making life style changes. Season 11 is right around the corner.

Founders Rick and Tina Walters and season three alumni, Jeremy Sessions, joined First News Saturday to talk about what’s ahead for this season.

If you want to try and be a part of season 11, submit a video and a full-body photo by February 20th. Submit paperwork to Spiece Fieldhouse.

Once all the applications are received, the entire FWSW board gathers and watches together every single video, reviews every single application and together as a team ultimately decides who the 25 contestants will be.

Click here to begin the application process.