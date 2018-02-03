Police: Alcohol a factor in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was hurt after he crashed a pickup truck into a ditch early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the crash just south of LaOtto at County Road 70 and State Road 3 around 4:15 a.m.

Investigators said Daniel Becker, 23, Ossian, was driving north on State Road 3 and tried to turn left onto County Road 70. He then went off the road at a high rate of speed and crashed into a ditch.

No other vehicles were involved.

Medics took the man to a hospital for treatment of a head injury. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department did not provide a condition.

Police said alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.

The incident is under investigation.