Mastodons Cruise To 91-63 Summit League Win Over Denver

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A strong defensive effort lifted the Fort Wayne men’s basketball team to a 91-63 Summit League victory over Denver on Saturday (Feb. 3) afternoon at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne grabbed a 20-7 lead thanks to a 20-2 run in the opening minutes. The extended stretch saw the Mastodons force nine Denver turnovers. It was highlighted by three consecutive 3-pointers by Kason Harrell.

The ‘Dons went into halftime up 13 points and extended it to 28 points at 69-41 with a 13-0 run in the second half.

Fort Wayne forced 20 Denver turnovers, while committing only eight. This led to a 31-9 advantage in points off turnovers for the ‘Dons. It was the second game in a row the ‘Dons have committed single digit turnovers. Fort Wayne recorded 12 steals, while Denver had zero.

Senior Bryson Scott had a game-high 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting while adding four steals and four assists. John Konchar pitched in 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. Harrell scored 14 points, making his first four 3-point attempts of the game. Matt Weir totaled eight points and three assists off the bench.

The ‘Dons shot 52.3 percent (34-of-65), including 14-of-30 from three. Denver finished 24-of-50 (48.0 percent) and 5-of-17 from beyond the arc. Denver entered the game 14th in the nation in 3-point percentage at 41.1 percent.

Denver falls to 10-13 (4-5 Summit). Fort Wayne improves to 16-10 (5-4 Summit). The ‘Dons are now 8-2 all-time against Denver. This was Fort Wayne’s largest margin of victory in a Summit League game since defeating IUPUI by 30 points last season.

The ‘Dons return to action on Thursday (Feb. 8) at defending regular season champion South Dakota.