FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets had a rapid attack against Rapid City.

Fort Wayne’s Marc-Olivier Roy scored 15 seconds into the game and beat Rapid City on Friday night, 6-4. Cody Sol added a pair of goals for the Komets.

The Komets are back in action tomorrow night when they travel to Wheeling. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.