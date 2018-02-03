Hundreds pack Summit City’s new, 2nd largest brewery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s craft beer scene just keeps getting bigger. Saturday, hundreds of people packed into the city’s newest and second largest brewery, Hop River Brewing.

Co-Owners Paris McFarthing and Ben Jackson say their brewery experience is immersive. Guests can see the brewing system through windows in the expansive beerhall or take a tour of it themselves.

McFarthing hopes Hop River, located at 1515 N. Harrison St., will also distinguish itself in the Summit City brew scene through their communal environment.

“We have no TV’s,” he explained. “We have lots of board games. Our tables are long. You can be next to people you don’t know. So, you’re kind of forced to be part of our tap room community.”

Jackson calls describes their beers as “true-to-style.”

“We’re not trying to punch you in the face with crazy ingredients or anything of that sort,” he said. “We just want to make sure that people have a chance to really experience good, high quality, craft beer.”

In the upcoming months, Hop River Brewing’s beers will be sold at local restaurants and bars, as well as at stores in bottles and cans.