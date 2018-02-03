Get ready for The Big Game with these easy chicken slider recipes

If you’re looking to make some savory sandwiches sure to impress your guests for the Big Game on Sunday, look no further than these quick and easy recipes that NewsChannel 15’s Pat Hoffmann shared with us on First News Saturday:
CHICKEN PARMESAN SLIDERS
(makes 12 sliders)
INGREDIENTS
Measurements are approximate.
Use more cheese or sauce if you like!
1 Package Dinner Rolls cut in half (12 count)
3 cups Cooked Chicken
1/2 cup Marinara Sauce
8 ounces Mozzarella Cheese
1/4 cup Chopped Fresh Basil
1/2 cup Melted Butter
3 cloves minced garlic
2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan Cheese
HOW TO MAKE
Use a 9×13 glass dish or cake pan
Slice 12 pack of rolls in half to make one bun
Layer cooked Chicken on bun
Top chicken with Marinara Sauce
Add layer of Mozzarella Cheese
Sprinkle Chopped Fresh Basil over Cheese
Add Bun Tops
Brush Bun Tops with Melted Butter Mixture (see below)
BUTTER MIXTURE
1/2 Cup Melted Butter
Add minced garlic
2TB Fresh Chopped Basil
2TB Grated Parmesan Cheese
Bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees
Cut into 12 sliders and serve
BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS
(makes 12)
INGREDIENTS
1 Package Dinner Rolls cut in half (12 count)
1 Cup Mozzarella Cheese
3 cups Cooked Chicken
3/4 cups Hot Sauce
1/2 cup ranch
More Mozzarella Cheese
Melted Butter
HOW TO MAKE
Use a 9×13 glass dish or cake pan
Slice 12 pack of rolls in half to make one bun
Layer Mozzarella over bottom of bun
Layer cooked chicken on top of cheese
Mix together Hot Sauce and Ranch Dressing in a small bowl
Evenly pour mixture over chicken
Cover with more Mozzarella Cheese
Add Bun Tops
Brush bun tops with melted butter
Bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees
Cut into 12 sliders and serve