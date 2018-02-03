Get ready for The Big Game with these easy chicken slider recipes

If you’re looking to make some savory sandwiches sure to impress your guests for the Big Game on Sunday, look no further than these quick and easy recipes that NewsChannel 15’s Pat Hoffmann shared with us on First News Saturday:

CHICKEN PARMESAN SLIDERS

(makes 12 sliders)

INGREDIENTS

Measurements are approximate.

Use more cheese or sauce if you like!

1 Package Dinner Rolls cut in half (12 count)

3 cups Cooked Chicken

1/2 cup Marinara Sauce

8 ounces Mozzarella Cheese

1/4 cup Chopped Fresh Basil

1/2 cup Melted Butter

3 cloves minced garlic

2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan Cheese

HOW TO MAKE

Use a 9×13 glass dish or cake pan

Slice 12 pack of rolls in half to make one bun

Layer cooked Chicken on bun

Top chicken with Marinara Sauce

Add layer of Mozzarella Cheese

Sprinkle Chopped Fresh Basil over Cheese

Add Bun Tops

Brush Bun Tops with Melted Butter Mixture (see below)

BUTTER MIXTURE

1/2 Cup Melted Butter

Add minced garlic

2TB Fresh Chopped Basil

2TB Grated Parmesan Cheese

Bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees

Cut into 12 sliders and serve

BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS

(makes 12)

INGREDIENTS

1 Package Dinner Rolls cut in half (12 count)

1 Cup Mozzarella Cheese

3 cups Cooked Chicken

3/4 cups Hot Sauce

1/2 cup ranch

More Mozzarella Cheese

Melted Butter

HOW TO MAKE

Use a 9×13 glass dish or cake pan

Slice 12 pack of rolls in half to make one bun

Layer Mozzarella over bottom of bun

Layer cooked chicken on top of cheese

Mix together Hot Sauce and Ranch Dressing in a small bowl

Evenly pour mixture over chicken

Cover with more Mozzarella Cheese

Add Bun Tops

Brush bun tops with melted butter

Bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees

Cut into 12 sliders and serve