FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Firefighters rescued three animals from a house fire at 7615 Fritz Rd. Saturday night.

Firefighters were called around 8:45 p.m. after a passerby saw flames coming from the house.

When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the roof of the tri-level home.

Fire officials said the fire was in the attic and was under control in less than 30 minutes.

No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.