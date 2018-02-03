Feds approve HIP work requirement, drug treatment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Drug treatment is now covered for Indiana Medicaid recipients, but some enrolled in the Healthy Indiana Plan will now be subject to a work requirement.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the federally approved changes Friday.

More than 400,000 poor people receive insurance through the Healthy Indiana Plan, or HIP, which is funded through former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

The new work requirement has a long list of exemptions and will apply to only about a quarter of those enrolled, including many who already work. Those without at least a part-time job will be required to participate in a state job training program to qualify.

Holcomb estimates that the drug treatment component will provide up to $80 million a year. Anyone on Medicaid is eligible, including HIP enrollees.