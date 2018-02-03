Dollar General Holds Grand Opening for Relocated Store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The grand opening of a newly-relocated Fort Wayne Dollar General was held Saturday.

The store is now located at 1142 N. Coliseum Blvd.

Customers received special deals and free prizes at the grand opening event. The first 50 adults also got a $10 gift Card to Dollar General and the first 200 shoppers were given a Dollar General tote bag with complementary product samples and other giveaways.

The new location also features a new layout designed to make shopping simpler for customers. Some of the store’s new features include seasonal products featured in the center of the store, departments with visible signage, and coolers located at the front of the store.