2/2 Highlight Zone – Girls Sectional Semifinals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was win or go home time on the Highlight Zone Friday night as the Zone featured 19 girls sectional semifinals games all across northeast Indiana.

4A at Carroll H.S.

In the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” it was Carroll over DeKalb 89-71 in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.” Carroll senior and Indiana Tech recruit Laney Steckler led the Chargers with 31 points and Kelli Damman added 28. Nebraska recruit Leigha Brown tallied 37 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists to lead the Barons.

In the first game of the night at Charger Fieldhouse Northrop bested North Side 82-35. Arielle Thatcher led the Bruins with 22 points while Niomi Dube went over the 1,000 point milestone with 17 points. Alicia Tiney-Williams tallied 16 points and 10 boards.

Northrop and Carroll will play for the sectional title tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m.

4A at South Side H.S.

Muncie Central beat Muncie Central Wayne 49-32 in the first sectional semifinal Friday night at Don Reichert Gymnasium. The Generals led 25-23 heading into the fourth quarter but were outscored 26-7 in the final frame. Mya Jackson led Wayne with 15 points while Quinnia Reese added 9.

South Side, fresh off a sectional opening win over defending 4A state champ on Homestead in the first round, defeated Huntington North 76-59 in Friday’s second game. The Archers led by just one (27-26) at half, but took a double-digit lead in the third quarter and never looked back. Jaci Jones led the Archers with 22 points while Shamari Tyson had 21. Taniece Champman added a double-double for the Archers with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Mikeba Jones chipped in with 16 points. Rileigh Johnson led the Vikings with 27 points while Madalyn Robrock added 19.

The Archers will square off with Muncie Central for the sectional title tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.

4A at Concord H.S.

At Concord High School it was Warsaw falling to Elkhart Memorial in a close contest 38-35.

3A at Bishop Dwenger H.S.

At Bishop Dwenger it was Concordia besting Leo in the night’s first game 43-23. Concordia junior Carissa Garcia outscored the Lions herself, tallying 26 points in the win.

In the second game of the evening Angola beat Bishop Dwenger 57-53.

Concordia and Angola will play tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. for the sectional title.

3A at Bellmont H.S.

Down in Decatur it was Bishop Luers besting Columbia City 60-27 in the first game of the evening. Janaiya Bright led the Knights with 15 points while Kathryn Knapke added 13 and Libby Bierbaum 11. Carly Mabie led the Eagles with 10.

In the nightcap Marion beat Bellmont 45-34. Bellmont ends the season with a 19-5 overall record. The Squaws were led by Grace Hunter with 13 points. RaShaya Kyle led Marion with 15 points while Jazmyn Turner had 14.

Luers and Marion will play at 7:30 p.m. for the sectional title tomorrow.

3A at Fairfield H.S.

In the first game Wawasee shocked 3A no. 6 Tippecanoe Valley 40-39. Aubrey Kuhn’s go-ahead lay-up with 4 seconds left won the game for the Warriors.

In the late game 3A no. 3 Fairfield beat NorthWood 40-32. Erica Zook led the Falcons with 12 points.

Fairfield and Wawasee will battle for the sectional crown at 7 p.m. tomorrow.

3A at Blackford H.S.

Down in Hartford City it was ACAC champ Jay County falling to Hamilton Heights 57-45. The Patriots end the year with a 16-9 overall record.

2A at Eastside H.S.

Up in Butler it was Bluffton topping Adams Central 39-22 on Friday night as the Tigers picked up their 16th win on the season.

That game was followed by Canterbury besting Eastside 54-41. Alaina Rongos led the Cavs with 15 points while Sydney Hearn added 14 points, Lilly Peters 12, and __ Sullivan 12 points and 11 rebounds. Eastside was led by Lindsay Beard with 12 points.

Bluffton and Canterbury will play for the sectional title at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.

2A at Cental Noble H.S.

In Albion it was Bremen besting Westview 71-46 in the first game on the docket.

In the late game Central Noble bested Prairie Heights 68-18. The 2A no. 9 Cougars led 20-0 after the first quarter and cruised to a win.

Central Noble and Bremen will play for the sectional crown at 7 p.m. tomorrow.

2A at Oak Hill H.S.

In the first game at Oak Hill on Friday it was North Miami nipping Wabash 50-44.

In the late game 2A no. 1 Oak Hill beat Manchester 54-27.

Oak Hill and North Miami will now play at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.

1A at Bethany Christian H.S.

In the first game at Bethany it was Lakeland Christian over Hamilton 63-19. Hamilton ends the season 0-23 overall.

In the nightcap Lakewood Park bested Fremont 39-33.

Lakeland Christian and Lakewood Park Christian will play at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.

1A at Southern Wells H.S.

In the first game of the night in Poneto Southern Wells topped Wes-Del 59-30. Jessica Yencer led a balanced scoring attack for the Raiders with 10 points.

In the late game it was Liberty Christian over Cowan 59-46.

Southern Wells and Liberty Christian will play for the sectional championship at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.

1A at Clinton Central H.S.

In the first game of the night Tri-Central beat Clinton Central 56-34.

In the second game Northfield bested Southwood 63-27.

Northfield and Tri-Central will square off in the sectional championship game at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.