Police search for man tied to active cases

The Fort Wayne Police Department has asked for the public’s help to find a man they’ve linked to two active investigations.

Police said in a news release Friday afternoon that 20-year-old Reondez Leshawn Moore of Fort Wayne was being sought by detectives for questioning in two active investigations. Police did not release details about those investigations and it’s not clear how Moore is released to them.

Moore has not been charged with any crimes and has no active warrants, according to court records.

Moore’s image was released by police.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Moore was asked to call the police department’s “non-emergency” line at 427-1222.