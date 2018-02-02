Overdose spike reported in or near Indianapolis shelter

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say about two dozen people were sickened by apparently overdosing on drugs in recent days in or around a men’s homeless shelter in downtown Indianapolis.

Steve Kerr, Wheeler Mission’s chief development officer, tells The Indianapolis Star that 17 shelter guests overdosed inside or nearby. He says they’re suspected to have taken so-called bath salts, which are chemicals that mimic the effects of cocaine and other powerful drugs.

Kerr says the shelter often sees one or two overdoses a week, but he said the recent overdoses were “something we have never experienced before.”

Indianapolis police said Thursday they assisted EMS crews with 21 to 25 overdose calls in the area and said synthetic drugs may be to blame. Police say those helped were catatonic or had delayed responses.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com