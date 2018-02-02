Kroger cuts ribbon for remodeled New Haven store

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) Kroger marked the completion of its latest store remodel with a ribbon cutting Friday morning.

Kroger says it invested $3.2 million worth of upgrades at its New Haven location at 821 Lincoln Highway. The store features new produce cases, a new floral section, room for more products in the dairy, and a brand new meat and seafood section along with other improvements that are intended to reduce the time customers spend in line.

Dale Ball, the store’s longest-serving associate who has been a member of the Kroger team for 45 years, starting in November of 1972 was also honored.

Before the ribbon cutting, Kroger made a series of check presentations. Community Harvest Food Bank, New Haven Food Bank and St. James Lutheran Food Bank accepted donations. The contributions, totaling $31,050, are an extension of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste mission. The goal of the campaign is to end hunger in Kroger communities by 2025. Kroger also donated $500 to the New Haven Fire Department and $500 to the New Haven Police Department.

Kroger added another celebration to this morning’s event, presenting two checks to acknowledge the latest Fight Cancer Campaign. Recipients were Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana and the American Cancer Society. (The check for Francine’s Friends was presented earlier.) The 2017 campaign raised $76,359 to fight cancer and support cancer patients in northeast Indiana.