Indiana flu deaths reached 136 last week, up from 107

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say the number of flu-related deaths in Indiana this season reached 136 last week, up from 107 the previous week.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Friday in its weekly influenza report for the period ending Jan. 27 that 102 of the deaths have occurred among people age 65 or older and 23 have been in the 50-64 age group.

Eight deaths have occurred in the 25-49 age group and three in the 5-24 age group.

The weekly report lists counties with five or more flu deaths. Thirteen have occurred in Marion County, nine each in Hamilton and Allen counties and six each in Shelby and St. Joseph counties.