House Fire Closes Broadway

Around 5:30 this morning the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire on the 1200 block of Huestis Avenue, near Broadway just south of Creighton Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on scene they could see smoke and flames coming from the two-story structure. Fire was also found in the house next door. Crews evacuated the second house when they arrived on scene.

Broadway is closed at this time while crews battle the blaze.

At this time it is unknown if anyone was in the house when the fire started.

