Free Friday | Fun events to do this weekend

Below is a list of free events you can take advantage of during the first weekend in February.
First Friday Networking
8211 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Indiana Wesleyan University
Friday 8:00 a.m.- 9:00 a.m.
Hikes, Bikes and Birds
1600 N Clinton St.
Saturday
8:00-9:00 a.m. Nature Walk
9:00-10:30 a.m. Bike Ride
(260) 427-6000
Three Rivers Honor Band Concert
Auer Performance Hall
Saturday
1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
George R. Mather Lecture Series
302 E. Berry Street
The History Center
Dr. Alfred Brothers Jr.
Sunday 2:00 pm