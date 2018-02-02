Fort Wayne pottery studio celebrating 13 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne pottery studio is celebrating its 13th year in business in Fort Wayne with a weekend of activities.

When Bisque It Pottery Painting Studio at 7605 Coldwater Road opened its doors Feb. 1, 2005, it offered about 100 different pieces of pottery and just one kiln in 1,200 square feet of space. Today, the studio has more than 300 different items to choose from and two kilns that are fired almost daily, all inside twice the space. Bisque It also has a separate party room to host groups and parties.

To celebrate that growth and sustainability, Bisque It is holding a celebration weekend Friday night through Sunday at its studio.

The celebration kicks off with a birthday party Friday from 7-9 p.m., featuring live music from Grace Minnick. While enjoying the live performance, painters will also be treated to free cupcakes, door prizes and discounts on pottery.

The refreshments and discounts will be offered all weekend long.

For its celebration weekend, Bisque It will be open until 9 p.m. Friday. The studio’s regular hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 12-4 p.m.