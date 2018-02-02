Fort Wayne Police to train 28 recruits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department is set to welcome a batch of new officers to its force.

The 63rd basic recruit class will begin training Monday. Mayor Tom Henry and Chief Steve Reed will address the class.

“I am honored to welcome these fine young men and women to our academy,” said Reed. “I look forward to them serving our residents with distinction and continuing our efforts at keeping our community safe.”

The class will be comprised of 25 men and three women. The new officers will push the department’s force to 473 officers – seven more than the department is budgeted for.

That will allow for the backfill of known future retirements, the department said in a release.

On Monday, February 5th the 63rd basic recruit class of the Fort Wayne Police Department consisting of 28 recruits will being their journey towards becoming fully commissioned officers.

“I’m encouraged by the professionalism and dedication of our new police recruits as they begin their journey today to serve and protect our City,” said Henry. “We’re fortunate to live in a community that supports public safety efforts to ensure Fort Wayne is a safe and successful place to live, work and play.”