Downtown restaurants make Big Game bets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Normally, the owners of Cindy’s Diner and Powers Hamburgers downtown will bet on you loving their signature food. But, when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots in Minneapolis this Sunday, they’ll be betting on teams.

Angela Rowedda has owned Cindy’s Diner in Fort Wayne since 2016 and has worked there for over 20 years. In case you miss the “Fly Eagles Fly” painted on the diner windows, her shirt and hat will let you know exactly who she’ll be cheering on this weekend. The logo and team caught her eye years ago and she’s been a big fan ever since. Rowedda is hoping that Eagles quarterback Nick Foles can lead the team to victory.

Meanwhile, just a few blocks away, Michael Hall has owned Powers Hamburgers downtown for more than 20 years. He’s been a big fan for more than three decades since the logo got his attention. Hall is hoping Tom Brady and team can bring home a back-to-back Big Game win.

Rowedda and Hall don’t know each other, but they share the same bread delivery man. He knew of their love of opposite teams and suggested a friendly rivalry bet. The person who’s team loses the game will have to wear a t-shirt from the others restaurant next week.