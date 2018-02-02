City and Red River Waste Solutions issue apology for collection efforts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The City of Fort Wayne sent an email to media outlets Friday morning with an update on efforts to improve residential garbage and recycling collection efforts that included an apology.

Red River Waste Solutions began picking up trash and recycling on January 2 after the company was awarded the contract for those services last year after submitting the lowest bid.

However many residents have complained about trash and or recycling bins not being emptied on the scheduled days. Some neighborhoods claim homeowners were missed for weeks by Red River.

The service snafus have been blamed on cold temps, snow and ice as well as Red River employees being new and having to learn collection routes prompting Friday’s apology.

The City and Red River Waste Solutions apologize for any challenges that residents have experienced over the last month. We recognize there have been some issues and are working each day to address concerns. However, it’s not uncommon for there to be a transition period for a new provider and some misses are to be expected.

Residents experiencing missed trash or recycling pickup can call 311 and according to the email, the Solid Waste Department has been in regular contact with neighborhood partnerships and associations as well as elected officials during the transition.

Also according to Friday’s email, representatives from the Public Works Division and Red River Waste Solutions will provide a status report to City Council on Tuesday, February 6.