FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can’t stop Leigha Brown, you can only hope to contain her.

The DeKalb senior and Nebraska commit poured in 37 points but Carroll was able to advance to the 4A sectional final with a win in the Highlight Zone ‘Game of the Week.’ The Chargers move on, 89-71.

Carroll senior’s Laney Steckler and Kelli Damman lit up the scoreboard as well as they combined for 59 points.

The Chargers host Northrop in the sectional final on Saturday night at 7:30 P.M.