FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead just keeps rowing.

The Spartans win their fifth straight game – and the bench mob is loving it – as they top Canterbury on Thursday night, 81-49.

Blackhawk Christian has some serious size. All three players that are taller than 6’8″ created havoc for the Braves as they beat South Side, 77-44. Jalan Mull scored 18, Caleb Furst had 16, Davidson with 15 and Drake Thompson added in a dozen points as well.