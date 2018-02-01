Video store robbed at gunpoint

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A northeast-side video store was held up midday Thursday.

Fort Wayne Police were called around 12:30 p.m. to the Family Video store at 3605 E. State Blvd. on a report of an armed robbery. There, officers spoke an employee who said she was working at the store when a man dressed in black came in and commented on the weather.

“It’s cold outside,” the man told the clerk, according to a police report.

At that point, the clerk said the man walked up behind him and pointed a silver handgun to her back.

“Give me everything in the drawer right now,” the man said, according to the report.

The man then walked the clerk to the store’s cash register and stood behind her as she opened the drawer. The man then took cash out the drawer, the report said.

After that, the man took the clerk’s cellphone and locked her in the store’s bathroom, ordering her to wait five minutes before she called police, according to the report.

The man then ran out of the business’s side door. The clerk’s cellphone was left behind, the report said.

A K-9 track of the suspect was unsuccessful. Police noted in the report that the man likely had a vehicle waiting for him.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man, age 20-30, roughly 5-feet-7 with an average build. He was dressed in all black, with a black scarf over his face and a black hat on.