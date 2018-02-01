Tyanulin reassigned to Tucson, Hodgman to be activated from IR

The Komets announced Thursday that forward Artur Tyanulin has been reassigned to the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners. Tyanulin, 21, has scored 14 goals and 29 points in 26 games with Fort Wayne. The rookie skater appeared in four games during previous call-ups this season with the Roadrunners.

The Komets also announced that forward Justin Hodgman will be activated from injured reserve Friday and is expected to be in the lineup for games this weekend. Hodgman, 29, has been on I.R. since Oct. 22. Prior to being placed on I.R., Hodgman appeared in three games scoring a goal and two points.

The Komets return to action this weekend when they host the Rapid City Rush Friday night at 8:00. The Komets complete the weekend with a trip to Wheeling for an 8:05pm faceoff Saturday.