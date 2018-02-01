Teen hospitalized after accidental shooting in Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) An 18-year-old Garrett man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after being shot in the arm and abdomen in what police believe was an accident.

Officers with the Garrett Police Department were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of South Lee Street at 8:43 p.m. where they found the victim. The officers gave first aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived on the scene. He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in stable condition.

After interviewing witnesses and the victim at the hospital, police determined the shooting was accidental and could have been avoided if the 9mm handgun had been handled safely.

Police have not released the name of the victim.