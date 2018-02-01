Shot fired during raid at Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Several people were taken into custody Wednesday evening following a raid of a home by Fort Wayne police.

According to a news release issued Thursday morning, the FWPD Gang & Violent Crimes Unit using the Emergency Services Team served a search warrant just after 7:30 p.m. at 518 Buchanan Street.

As officers were making their way into the home, a shot was fired by someone inside, however no one was struck.

Seven people were detained and during a search two guns were found, including a pistol that had been used to fire the shot and another pistol that was determined to be stolen. Officers also found just under four ounces of marijuana and paraphernalia typically used to deal narcotics.

Two minors were arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm.

Police also arrested Trayvon Rogan, 22, for visiting a common nuisance and C.J. Hogue, 21 for possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.

