Ohio governor says ‘total clarity’ needed on drug sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich says new rules are necessary for the companies that distribute drugs in the state.

The Republican governor planned an announcement Thursday with the head of the state pharmacy board about new regulations for the industry.

Kasich said “total clarity” is needed concerning where drug distributors sell their products. He made the comment Wednesday at a forum sponsored by The Associated Press.

Drug distributors are under pressure to take a stronger role in the country’s fight against the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Multiple lawsuits have accused distributors of not doing enough to monitor suspicious orders of painkillers.

Distributors have said they don’t believe legal action is the answer but have pledged to help solve the crisis.

