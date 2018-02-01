New Indiana gas power plant set to operate by March

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A $500 million natural gas power plant in Indiana is expected to begin operating soon after more than two years of construction.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the St. Joseph Energy Center is set to begin operating by the end of March. The plant will create 21 full-time jobs and has been praised by St. Joseph County officials for generating property taxes.

A proposed second phase for the plant remains undetermined, but would double the plant’s size and require an additional $500 million investment. The proposed phase also would double the plant’s electricity output and add 20 more jobs.

The St. Joseph County Council granted a 15-year, $60 million tax abatement for the first phase. Project officials are expected to ask for a similar tax break for phase two.

