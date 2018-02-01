Manchester University officially breaks ground for new center

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) Manchester University has officially broken ground on its new intercultural center. Work has already started on the $1 million Jeans Childs Young Intercultural Center.

Overall, the university is investing $9.5 million on its campus. It’s also building the $8.5 million Augustus and Lockie Chinworth Center, officials plan to break ground on in mid-May.

The Chinworth Center, with 36,000 square feet for student learning and services, is expected to open at the start of the 2019-20 academic year. The center will include spaces for the registrar and student financial services, along with a commuter lounge, coffee bar and offices for study abroad, honors, student activities and other programs.

The College of Business, now housed in the Academic Center, will move to the second floor of the Chinworth Center. Manchester business programs include accounting, professional sales, business management, sport management, finance, entrepreneurship and marketing.

The move to the Chinworth Center will create space for academic programs to grow in both spaces.

Philanthropist Herb Chinworth, who studied at Manchester from 1938 to 1940, pledged the donation as part of the Students First! campaign, which ended in 2014. He died in May 2017.

“We are forever grateful to alumnus Herb Chinworth who gave Manchester more than $5 million to name the facility in honor of his parents, Augustus and Lockie Chinworth,” said President Dave McFadden.

MU has $6.5 million in hand or in pledges for the $8.5 million Chinworth project. It has $780,000 for the intercultural center.