Konchar, Scott Lead Way In Fort Wayne MBB’s 85-75 Win Over Oral Roberts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – John Konchar was one of three Mastodons with 20 points on Thursday (Feb. 1) evening as Fort Wayne defeated Oral Roberts 85-75 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Konchar finished with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting with three 3-pointers. He added seven assists and five steals. Konchar entered the night needing two rebounds to reach 800 for his career, and he grabbed exactly two to reach the mark. Only Sean Gibson’s 965 (1989-93) ranks higher in Mastodon history.

Bryson Scott had a game-high 23 points while recording six assists and three steals. Scott scored 17 points in a second half in which the ‘Dons never trailed.

Fort Wayne took the lead for good thanks to a trio of 3-pointers by Matt Weir, Konchar and Kason Harrell in the first half. The 9-0 spurt, which took less than a minute and a half, put the ‘Dons up 35-27. Oral Roberts advanced within a possession in the second half, but never after 8:45 remained in the game. The ‘Dons committed only one turnover in the second half.

Harrell totaled 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Both clubs shot 50 percent from the floor, but Fort Wayne was 12-of-24 from beyond the arc. It is Fort Wayne’s second game this season shooting .500 or better from three. The other contest was a 17-of-30 performance at Indiana.

Fort Wayne native and “The Voice” runner-up Addison Agen sang the National Anthem prior to the game.

The ‘Dons improve to 15-10 (4-4 Summit League). Oral Roberts falls to 9-16 (3-5 Summit League). The ‘Dons are in action again on Saturday (Feb. 3) against Denver. Tip at the Coliseum is set for 2 p.m.