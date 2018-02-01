Indiana’s US Senate race gains 3rd high-profile Republican

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The field has possibly been set now for this spring’s Republican Indiana primary deciding the challenger to Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly.

U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita on Thursday filed the petition signatures needed to qualify for the May primary ballot with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office. U.S. Rep. Luke Messer and former state Rep. Mike Braun submitted their petitions Wednesday.

State law requires Senate candidates to submit signatures of at least 500 registered voters from each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts.

Figures from the Secretary of State’s office show three lesser-known Republican candidates are well short of the needed signatures ahead of the Feb. 9 filing deadline.

Donnelly also filed his petitions Thursday. He’s facing no Democratic primary challengers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.