GOTW Preview: Carroll vs. DeKalb

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the area’s hottest teams clashes against one arguably the area’s top player when Carroll and DeKalb battle in 4A sectional semifinal action on Friday night in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Carroll has won 7 of its last 8 – including a 68-35 over Snider in their sectional opener on Monday. The Chargers are 17-6 overall this season.

DeKalb is led by Miss Basketball candidate in senior forward Leigha Brown. The University of Nebraska signee is averaging 27.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists this season for a DeKalb team that is 11-11 overall despite Brown missing 3 games with an ankle injury.

Carroll beat DeKalb 76-16 on November 28 – but that was with Brown sitting out with an injury.

Carroll and DeKalb tip-off in the 4A sectional semifinals Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Charger Fieldhouse following the 6 p.m. contest between Northrop and North Side. WANE-TV will be live with Carroll coach Mark Redding at 6:20 p.m. to preview the game – then tune in to the area’s most-watched and longest-running sports show at 11 for the state’s best coverage of high school basketball.