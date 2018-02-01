Family appeals ex-deputy chief’s demotion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The family of a Fort Wayne teenager involved in a road rage altercation with a then-Fort Wayne Police Deputy Chief last November has appealed to the city’s Public Safety board, arguing Derrick Westfield’s demotion to caption was not harsh enough.

The Gonzalez family on Thursday filed a formal appeal of the police department’s demotion of Westfield last month. The board received the appeal and will decide if they will hear it or not at its next meeting.

Westfield was involved in what started as an apparent road rage incident that ended in a physical altercation with a minor in the driveway of a home in the 1500 block of Millenium Crossing. Westfield was off-duty and in his personal vehicle.

While the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office declined to criminally charged Westfield with the incident, Police Chief Steve Reed decided to demote the long-time officer to the rank of captain. Westfield now serves as a captain in the southwest division.

