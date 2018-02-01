Blackmon Jr scores 15 as Herd top Mad Ants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a new team, a new jersey but it’s also still home for James Blackmon Jr.

The former standout at Bishop Luers and Marion High Schools scored 15 points as the Wisconsin Herd rally in the second half to beat the Mad Ants, 108-99. Blackmon Jr. was told to be more aggressive coming of halftime and he dropped in nine points in the third quarter.

The former Hoosier was recently traded from the Delaware 87ers – the G-League affiliate for the Philadelphia 76ers – to Wisconsin.

The Mad Ants return to action on Saturday against Long Island.