FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For Fort Wayne hoops fans, you can see a lot more of Jalan Mull in the near future.

The Blackhawk Christian guard signed his letter of intent to play basketball at St. Francis here in town. Mull is currently leading the Braves as they are the No. 2 ranked team in Class 1A.

Blackhawk Christian faces South Side Thursday night.