5 arrested after drugs, stolen vehicle found at Syracuse home

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WANE) – The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department arrested five people after finding drugs in a Syracuse home, a stolen vehicle, and discovering three people had outstanding warrants.

Sheriff’s department spokesman Cpt. Chris McKeand said officers were dispatched to 428 EMS D15 Lane at Dewart Lake around 8 a.m. Thursday for a reported burglary in progress. However, when officers arrived they found there was no burglary but a person attempting to recover property.

Police discovered several people at the home had outstanding warrants and arrested three individuals.

McKeand said police conducted a search of the home and discovered methamphetamine, heroin, needles, smoking devices for narcotics, and scales. Also during the investigation police located a stolen vehicle from an investigation that started Wednesday morning.

The following five people were arrested:

Michael Gross, 65, Syracuse: maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of heroin.

Hayle Doty, 29, Milford: visiting a common nuisance, outstanding warrant from Marshall County for dealing heroin

Twila Zentz, 52, Syracuse: Kosciusko County warrant for theft

James Roder, 32, Claypool: visiting a common nuisance, outstanding warrant

Aaron Marshall, 34, Warsaw: auto theft

The investigation is ongoing.