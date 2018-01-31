Son charged with murder in the death of his mother

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) On Wednesday a charge of murder was filed against a man in connection with the November 2017 beating death of his mother.

The body of 61-year-old Heidi A. Colley was found inside her Sherbrook Drive home in New Haven after police were called there for a welfare check. Colley’s badly beaten body was found lying in a bedroom, in plain view of a couch where officers found her son, Chad Ingram, seated and drinking alcohol from a bottle, according to police.

Ingram, who police said was too drunk to interview at the time, was arrested on a preliminary charge of felony domestic battery. The charge was dropped and Ingram was released from jail only be be later arrested and jailed for trespassing at his mother’s home.