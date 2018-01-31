Son charged with murder in the death of his mother

Chad Ingram was arrested in connection with the death of his mother in November 2017. He was charged with murder on January 31, 2018.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) On Wednesday a charge of murder was filed against a man in connection with the November 2017 beating death of his mother.

The body of 61-year-old Heidi A. Colley was found inside her Sherbrook Drive home in New Haven after police were called there for a welfare check. Colley’s badly beaten body was found lying in a bedroom, in plain view of a couch where officers found her son, Chad Ingram, seated and drinking alcohol from a bottle, according to police.

Ingram, who police said was too drunk to interview at the time, was arrested on a preliminary charge of felony domestic battery. The charge was dropped and Ingram was released from jail only be be later arrested and jailed for trespassing at his mother’s home.

