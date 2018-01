ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) A rollover crash just north of Roanoke forced crews to close one lane of U.S. 24 early Wednesday.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department said around 9:30 p.m. that U.S. 24 was down to one lane due to a single-vehicle rollover crash. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that the driver suffered only minor injuries.

It’s not clear how the crash happened.

U.S. 24 was reopened a short time later. Drivers were urged to use caution as they moved by the scene.