North Manchester native picked for ‘Survivor’ cast

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) A North Manchester native has been selected as a new “castaway” on the upcoming season of the CBS hit show “Survivor.”

Kellyn Bechtold was announced as one of 20 castaways that will compete on “Survivor: Ghost Island,” which is set to premier Wednesday, Feb. 28 on CBS and WANE-TV. CBS released the names of the cast on Wednesday.

Bechtold is a 31-year-old career counselor, CBS said. While she now lives in the Denver area, the network said Bechtold is from North Manchester.

In a promotional video released by CBS, Bechtold explained that she had faced some trials in her life.

“I got married, got divorced six months later, was trying to finish up grad school, you know, bumming off of my friend’s futon bcause I didn’t have a place to live,” Bechtold said.

“Survivor: Ghost Island” will divide the castaways into two groups of 10 and will “centers around the bad decisions of past players,” CBS said. The competition will feature idols and advantages from previous seasons.

“SURVIVOR continues to be a complicated game of social politics and everything rests on one’s ability to make the right decision at the right time,” said Executive Producer and Host Jeff Probst. “This season, Ghost Island serves as a constant reminder that one bad decision can haunt a player forever.”

“Survivor: Ghost Island” will be the 36th season of CBS’s Emmy Award-winning series.