Man arrested on multiple drug charges after search of DeKalb Co. home

HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) – A DeKalb County man is facing multiple drug-related charges after a search of a home Tuesday evening, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The department said deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of County Road 65A, just east of Hamilton, around 4:45 p.m. after learning a man with a warrant may be inside.

Investigators said the man was wanted for a parole violation, but police also learned through various tips that illegal drugs were being sold out of the house.

Police executed a search warrant Tuesday evening and found multiple items of drug paraphernalia inside the home and a bag with suspected crystal methamphetamine, according to the department.

Investigators said the bag weighed approximately 294 grams.

Police arrested Joshua Hardy on initial charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia.

Police said Hardy was not the original person wanted for a parole violation. That person was not at the home when police arrived.

The incident is under investigation.