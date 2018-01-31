Komets prepping for Rapid City, Wheeling this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets earned four points in three games for week 16 of 2017-18 and improved to 27-13-2 and 56 points after 42 games. Fort Wayne trails first-place Toledo in the Central division by four points with two games in hand and 30 games remaining.

The week started with a 5-3 win at Indy on Tuesday. Five different scorers, Bobby Shea, Artur Tyanulin, Dennis Kravchenko, Justin MacDonald and Mason Baptista contributed to Fort Wayne’s fifth straight victory as Garrett Bartus earned the win making 30 saves on 33 shots. The Komets remain unbeaten at Indy this season after four visits with two trips remaining.

Friday the Komets had their win string snapped at five games with a 7-4 loss at Kalamazoo. The Komets rallied in the second period from a two-goal deficit to tie the game art 4-4 but Kalamazoo dominated the third frame with three markers for their third straight win over Fort Wayne. Garrett Thompson notched a pair of goals for the Komets while Tyanulin and Ryan Binkley scored a goal each. Michael Houser suffered the loss in the Fort Wayne net stopping 23 of 29 shots.

Saturday the Komets completed the week with a 5-2 win at Cincinnati on goals by Marco Roy, Tyanulin, Jamie Schaafsma, Ryan Lowney and Gabriel Desjardins. Goaltender Bartus logged his ninth win of the season allowing only two goals on 31 shots and was named first star of the game. Bartus improved to 9-2-0 going 2-0-0 for the week with a 2.50 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. The Komets improved to 18-10-2 (.633) against Central division rivals.