FORT WAYNE, Ind. – he Komets announced today that defenseman Ryan Culkin has been recalled by the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.

Prior to the season, Culkin signed an agreement with Tucson and was assigned to Fort Wayne at the start of the season.

Culkin has appeared in all 42 Komet games to date and leads Fort Wayne defensemen with nine goals and 29 points while posting a +16.