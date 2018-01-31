Horses removed from property in Wells County, taken to animal shelter

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) An investigation is underway in Wells County after horses were removed from a property last Friday after a search warrant was issued.

According to a press release from the Wells County Sheriff’s Department, on January 24, the Bluffton/Wells County Animal Shelter conducted a welfare check on horses located at 115 W 700 N in Uniondale.

Christine Francies, the woman who maintains the property allowed shelter personnel to look at the horses and photographs were taken of the animals that were underweight.

On January 26, the Board of Animal Health and the shelter returned to the property with a search warrant to conduct examinations of the horses. After the exams were completed, Francies surrendered the horses to the shelter.

The press release did not indicate how many horses were involved or specifics regarding the health of the animals. The sheriff’s department and the animal shelter both told NewsChannel 15 they could not comment on the investigation.

NewsChannel 15’s Kelly Roberts is working to gather more information and this story will be updated.